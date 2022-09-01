BoJo goes next week but what then?

Smarkets

With all looking set for a handover next week a big question remains and that is what is Boris Johnson going to do when he is no longer Prime Minister.

One betting markets that is relevant here is whether there will be a by-election in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency before the general election. The chances as rated by punters of this taking place are now down to about 40% when they were much higher.

He could course remain in the Cabinet and go back to his old job of a Foreign Secretary but I don’t think that’s going to happen. He has made it pretty clear though that this is not the end of his political career and the speculation arises as to what next.

He will have a big need for an income and no doubt we’re going to see a lot more of his journalism and him probably following the Theresa May route of making a lot of money on the US lecture circuit.

One thing is for certain – the Boris Johnson political story will not end on Tuesday.

Mike Smithson