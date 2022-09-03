Some worrying findings for the Tories from Opinium Some worrying findings for the Tories from Opinium 3/9/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment By comparison to voters as a whole, 2019 Conservative voters are heavily undecided on who the best candidate for prime minister would be.> 30% think Rishi Sunak would be the best prime minister> 28% think Liz Truss would be> 30% think neither of them would be pic.twitter.com/UdvMkRrUFj— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 3, 2022 Views on Liz Truss remain heavily volatile. Even on her best attributes – such as being principled – views of Liz Truss amongst Conservative voters have actually declined over the campaign despite her polling bounce in early August. pic.twitter.com/MYFjHasGNy— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 3, 2022 Even amongst 2019 Conservative voters Liz Truss is now seen as out of touch and not sharing their views.Conservative voters also now, on balance, think she doesn't look like a prime minister in waiting. pic.twitter.com/43UykAKal6— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 3, 2022 Amongst the public as a whole, Rishi Sunak has a 7-point lead as best prime minister over Liz Truss. However, 45% still think neither of them would make the best prime minister. pic.twitter.com/tGIQmE86gN— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 3, 2022 There is little good news for the leadership contenders:> 21% (-2) think Rishi Sunak would be a better PM than Keir Starmer on 29% (nc)> 20% (-3) think Liz Truss would be a better PM than Keir Starmer on 29% (-2)Changes on last poll. pic.twitter.com/qDncM3dWfR— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 3, 2022