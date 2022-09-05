The first post leadership polling not good for Truss

I never know what to make of quickie polls like the one published by YouGov in the last half hour. This was carried out after the leadership election result was announced.

In many ways the findings are a continuation of what we saw during the campaign where the public appeared to be more supportive of Sunak than Truss

What I’m hoping for early is a new voting intention poll to see whether her arrival has impacted on the Tories.

Whatever I do think that Labour will be pleased with the outcome.

These things, of course, can change rapidly and it will be how the public reacts to her programmes and statements as PM that will be important. The last thing she needs is for her MPs to start to think she’s a loser and all the talk is of letters to Graham Brady.

Mike Smithson