How the papers are covering a momentous day

One of the features I find interesting is the choice of pictures of Truss that some papers have used. The ones used by the Mail, Express and the Times are far from flattering.

Today she’s flying to Scotland for the traditional meeting with the Queen at Balmoral and we should start to see her cabinet taking shape. The general view is that this is going to be quite right wing.

Hopefully we might see the first post-Truss voting intention polls. Six of the seven surveys have LAB with double-digit leads.

Mike Smithson