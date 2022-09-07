Starmer v Truss – the first PMQs

Kick off is as usual at noon. This is a very big moment for both leaders but unfortunately, I have a longstanding family engagement in London and will not be able to watch live.

I’m sure that both main party leaders are a bit nervous and their teams have been working hard trying to work out the best way to play this. No doubt Starmer will have dug up something that has been said on the campaign trail by Truss or one of her supporters that outside the context of a leadership campaign might be tricky.

Her cabinet choices of mostly cronies suggest a possible lack of confidence.

Truss, of course, has been fairly certain of taking the crown since July and has also been planning for today.

Mike Smithson