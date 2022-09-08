Blow for Truss in first voting poll as PM

YouGov have a LAB 15% lead

The Times is reporting a new YouGov poll where all the fieldwork took place after she became PM. The numbers are not encouraging for the new leader and according to the report LAB is 15% ahead.

The other details are not included in the report and we will have to wait for the full breakdown.

One detail we have is that YouGov found that 25% of those polled thought she would make the best prime minister compared with 32% for Starmer.

As we always say this is just one poll and we’ll have to see whether this pattern is supported by other firms.

One thing that’s looking pretty sick is my bet that Tories will get a polling lead in September!

Mike Smithson