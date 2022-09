All the Queen’s four children are now with her at Balmoral Castle. Along with her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

This is a serious situation. #queen #queenelizabeth pic.twitter.com/6fWzhHxLol — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

As one Elizabethan era begins I fear another one is about to end. Even ardent republicans like myself know we are unlikely to ever see someone like Queen Elizabeth II again. It is clear something serious is up with her with so many family rushing to Balmoral today.

TSE