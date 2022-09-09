The first favourability ratings on Truss don’t look good

People Polling for GB News

The above from People Polling for GB News is the first leader rating data we have since she was elected and as can be seen just 15% view her favourably. That compares with a whopping 51% saying unfavourable.

Perhaps the worst split is from those who voted Tory at GE2019. In this poll just 35% said they had a favourable view of Liz Truss. That is the worst I’ve seen for any Tory leader in any poll since the last election.

I’m beginning to think that party members made a huge mistake going with Truss rather than Sunak who had by some margin the best numbers from Tory MPs.

Maybe as we get to know Liz more things will improve – but the Tory party is struggling at the moment.

Mike Smithson