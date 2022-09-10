It’s looking better for the Dems ahead of the Nov 8 Midterms

We have hardly looked at the US mid-term elections on PB but these look set to probably tbe the biggest political betting gamble of 2020.

There is a long history of whichever party has taken the White House two years beforehand having a rough time in the mid-term elections and all the predictions were that the Democrats were going to struggle

Two things have changed all of that. The decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the case of Roe vs Wade that had for decades been the case the legalised abortion. . That has generated a fury of opposition and a much higher rate of engagement, particularly amongst women voters. The big driver of the change in the Supreme Court’s position on this was of course the appointments that Donald Trump made to the Supreme Court while he was President

The second factor that is hurting the Republicans is the desire of former President Trump to have a big say in who gets to stand for the Republicans in key races. The big price that he asks for his support is that the person being backed accepts his big lie over the outcome of the 2020 general election. Without Trump’s backing career-minded Republicans struggled in the primary process.

Mike Smithson