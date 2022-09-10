Why’s crickets still going ahead but not football? Why’s crickets still going ahead but not football? 10/9/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment The terror of being trolled by morally bankrupt newspaper editors has prompted many organisations & institutions to cancel events that should clearly be going ahead. This tyranny of bullies who routinely whine about ‘cancel culture’ & profess their ‘patriotism’ insults us all.— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 9, 2022 This Tweet hits the nail on the head