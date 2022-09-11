A week on and it looks even more challenging for Truss

Am unfortunate feature for the Tories of the timing of the Queen’s death is that it has totally taken over the news narrative which is making it very difficult for the new Tory leader Liz truss to establish herself as someone who can lead her party to beat Starmer. Any hope of honeymoon period is now over.

He first week after winning the nomination was always going to be crucial and as it turned she had just two days of introducing herself as the PM and party leader before for the Queen died

We are certainly not going to get back to normal politics until after the funeral. Then of course the novelty of her being selected as the Tory leader will have started to wear out and she will find it even harder to make an impact.

Even before the Queen’s death she was in a difficult position having only secured the backing of 50 of a parliamentary colleagues on the first vote in which she came third. She was very lucky to make the final two for the runoff.

Mike Smithson