If young voters actually voted then be afraid

New: J.L. Partners poll of 8,004 UK adults for @ukonward



% support for running the UK with "a strong leader who doesn't have to bother with parliament/elections"



All: 46%

18-34s: 61%

35-54s: 49%

Over-55s: 29%



Tables: https://t.co/s2s4W7swkr



Report: https://t.co/7LYxObZiNg — J.L. Partners (@JLPartnersPolls) September 7, 2022

If younger voters voted with the same propensity of their elders then elections and this country would be very different as the below chart from the British Election Study shows.

I feel sorry for younger voters, in the south particularly, becoming a homeowner feel as realistic as winning the lottery, their taxes seem to pay for a selfish groups of parasitic pensioners, the client vote of the Tory party to get all the goodies in life whilst denying younger voters all the opportunities they had. The ultimate kicker the younger voters pay more so the older generation gets all the goodies. I can understand the frustration and poll findings in this poll.

Ultimately this will be defeating for the Tory party as I believe becoming homeowners begets Tory voters.

