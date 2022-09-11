Starmer is in tune with the public

68% of Britons (including 64% of Tory voters) say that the government should introduce an increased windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help pay for Liz Truss's £2,500 cap on energy priceshttps://t.co/MZANQyroUx pic.twitter.com/dN4WeOgElP — YouGov (@YouGov) September 8, 2022

Last month I predicted and tipped that Liz Truss would follow Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to deal with the energy crisis and that has turned out to be accurate.

Whilst the policy announced by Liz Truss is popular a majority of the public, including a plurality of Tory and Leave voters, say the policy is too little. I think this stems from the inaction by the Tory government over the last few months.

This leads me to the conclusion the government won’t get much credit from the voters for averting a crisis and the fact energy bills will be higher than last year.

Inaction over the windfall tax, where a majority of all voters, Labour, Tories, LDs, Remainers, and Leavers, overwhelmingly want such a tax also could harm Truss and the Tories, with politics likely to be suspended for a better part of a fortnight then the inaction is likely to last.

TSE