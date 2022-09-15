Punters give Johnson a 5.4% chance of being PM at next election

Smarkets

One thing that Boris Johnson has made absolutely clear is that he has hopes of some future in British politics. He continues to be a contributor to big discussions in the Commons and will go on getting a lot of attention from the news media.

The question is can he possibly return to the job he had till 2 weeks ago?

Clearly the first thing he needs is a vacancy at number 10 and Liz Truss looks pretty settled for the moment. We do know that the Conservative Party can be ruthless about getting rid of leaders who are perceived to be an election liability and the longer that Truss and her party have double-digit poll deficits the more vulnerable she is.

My guess is that a very poor set of local elections in May could put big pressure on the existing leadership but can the Tories stomach Johnson again?

I think the betting markets have this about right.

Mike Smithson