YouGov finds that just 40% of the youngest voters support the monarchy.

Amongst the oldies the number is 84%

After more than a week when the total focus of the vast majority of people in the UK has been on the monarchy, YouGov has produced the above interesting polling which I’ve no doubt will be referred to again and again.

The worrying number for the Palace is that 60% of those of 24 or under did not say that they support the monarchy. They are also less likely to have told YouGov that they have been upset by the death of the Queen.

I would suggest that these numbers should be of concern to those who thing the monarchy will continue in its present form.

A lot is riding on King Charles and it will be interesting to see how opinions change after the very emotional response over the past nine days.

Mike Smithson