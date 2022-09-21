So far the polling’s not looking bad for LizT

More GE2019 CON voters say they are backing her party

LizT has been Prime Minister for just over 3 weeks and I have been skimming the polling trends to see if we can conclude whether she is making a difference

Although LAB still has double-digit leads in 4 of the last 6 pollsters to report there are what might be promising indications for Truss when you look at the detail. Until the change of leadership, the Tories were struggling to get the more than 70% or so of 2019 CON voters to say they were backing the party. That’s now changed a bit and the latest Delltapoll and Redfield and Wilton surveys have 77% and 78% GE2019 CON voters saying they will vote CON again..

But she does appear to be encouraging more 2019 LAB voters to say they are now supporting Starmer’s party and the Lib Dems are down 2-3% on what they were when Boris Johnson was in charge.

A lot of this can come down to who is getting the most media appearances and Truss is totally dominating things at the moment.

A hung parliament continues to be the betting favourite for the next election.

Mike Smithson