LizT compared with others who’ve became PM mid-parliament

The first Ipsos poll of the Truss era

One great thing about Ipsos which used to be MORI is that it has been polling in the UK since the 1970s and has massive historical database on which we can compare things

The latest poll from the firm has the Tories doing slightly better but still 10% behind labour. For me the interesting the interesting part is that which is featured in the chart above showing how different Prime Ministers who took over midterm did against each other in the first polls from the pollster.

Although Johnson fairs the worst on this measure the new PM might take some consolation by recalling how successful he was at the 2019 election.

Mike Smithson