Just 19% think the Chancellor’s changes will make them better off

Given the £49bn of giveaways, this is remarkable

One thing I have learnt over the years of watching polls is that the initial reaction to budgets and other fiscal announcements not the one that will eventually be what the public will think.

So let’s wait a few days and see how this is regarded then. Much of the public view at the moment is very much influenced I believe by perceptions of the administration which so far has yet to establish itself positively n the public mind.

Mike Smithson