The papers on Kwarteng’s vast tax cuts gamble

It will be interesting to see what the public reaction is because one would assume that a lot of tax cuts are going to be very popular. The only problem here is that people have been conditioned to the sort of crisis that the government is facing and were expecting the worst not what has actually happened.

It is counterintuitive to say things are really bad but we have to cut taxes. No doubt there will be a lot of public reaction and polls over the weekend.

On the betting markets, there are signs that punters think it is not good for the Tories.

Mike Smithson