The reality for lower income people vs people earning £155k and over
The 2022 Special Fiscal Operation delivered by Kwasi Kwarteng might be the most politically tone deaf budget in my lifetime if not longer.
As well as being bad economically (just look at the increase on the cost of government borrowing) it writes Labour’s attack lines. In a cost of living crisis giving people earning over £155,000 per year tax cuts is really bad optics, and this budget is only likely to see growth in the Swiss and Italian economies.
TSE