The reality for lower income people vs people earning £155k and over

In the lowest income households, more than a quarter of Britons have been *forced* to make spending cuts to staple foods (29%), household essentials (28%) and toiletries (27%)https://t.co/CcZuLYImPt pic.twitter.com/1VRDyQkBIK — YouGov (@YouGov) September 23, 2022

?#IFSSatStat: The richest tenth of households, who were set to lose around £3.5k a year on average by 2025-26 under Johnson and Sunak’s plans, will now gain around £700 a year on average.



Only those earning over £155k a year will pay less tax overall.https://t.co/Uvg4LaBxGN pic.twitter.com/29IH9bTi2z — Institute for Fiscal Studies (@TheIFS) September 24, 2022

The 2022 Special Fiscal Operation delivered by Kwasi Kwarteng might be the most politically tone deaf budget in my lifetime if not longer.

As well as being bad economically (just look at the increase on the cost of government borrowing) it writes Labour’s attack lines. In a cost of living crisis giving people earning over £155,000 per year tax cuts is really bad optics, and this budget is only likely to see growth in the Swiss and Italian economies.

TSE