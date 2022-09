LAB moves to its biggest ever YouGov lead over the Tories

EXCLUSIVE



Labour has a **17 point** lead over the Tories, Yougov poll for The Times finds



It's the biggest lead since Yougov started polling in 2001



Six in 10 voters think Kwarteng's budget was unfair – the worst rating of any fiscal event since 2010https://t.co/D9KWRAzTxA — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) September 26, 2022

It can’t be long before we are hearing of letters being sent to Graham Brady.

One of the self-inflicted problems that Truss has created is almost none of her team have any public standing.

The time, surely, is running out for the woman who could only make third place in the MPs’ ballot.

Mike Smithson