Worrying poll findings for Truss from YouGov and R&K

26/9/2022

LAB lead up to 13% with @RedfieldWilton Labour 44% (+2)Conservative 31% (-1)Liberal Democrat 11% (-1)Green 6% (+1)SNP 4% (–)Reform UK 2% (-1)Other 1% (–)— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 26, 2022

Confidence in Liz Truss/Tories to tackle the rising cost of livingA lot/some confidence: 19%Not much/no confidence: 72%https://t.co/utcI04UX76Confidence in Keir Starmer/Labour to tackle the rising cost of livingA lot/some: 36%Not much/none: 54%https://t.co/mj8gfj8L8h— YouGov (@YouGov) September 26, 2022

Starmer leads Truss by 4%.At this moment, which of the following individuals do British voters think would be the better PM for the United Kingdom? (25 September)Keir Starmer 38% (+3)Liz Truss 34% (-6)Don't Know 28% (+3)Changes +/- 21 Septemberhttps://t.co/WwaHykZkpk pic.twitter.com/hdS0cNmS28— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) September 26, 2022