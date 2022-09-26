Worrying poll findings for Truss from YouGov and R&K

Starmer leads Truss by 4%.



At this moment, which of the following individuals do British voters think would be the better PM for the United Kingdom? (25 September)



Keir Starmer 38% (+3)

Liz Truss 34% (-6)

Don't Know 28% (+3)



