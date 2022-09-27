Kwarteng now 30% favourite for first cabinet exit

It was just 3 weeks ago today that Truss learned that she had become Tory leader and the successor to Johnson.

In choosing her cabinet it was made clear that the main requirement was not that of being able to do the job but how loyal they had been to Truss during the leadership campaign. Inevitably this was going to lead to trouble. The amazing thing is that it all has happened so quickly,

Her choice of Chancellor and allowing him to announce a great giveaway to the rich but only crumbs to others was inevitably going to lead to trouble.

Surely Truss has been in politics long enough to work out how her cabinet choices and budgets were likely to go down.

Kwarteng’s damage has now been done and there is talk once more is of letters about Truss going to Graham Brady.

I think she will try to stick with Kwarteng and she herself might be the first cabinet exit.

Mike Smithson