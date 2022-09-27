Starmer’s speech gets a good reception Starmer’s speech gets a good reception 27/9/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment ?The big policy announcement in @Keir_Starmer’s speech:A Labour govt will create Great British Energy. A new publicly-owned clean generation company ‘to cut energy bills and deliver energy independence for our country’.A bit like EDF in France / Vattenfall in Sweden. #Lab22 pic.twitter.com/7ylQyXbp3k— Joe Pike (@joepike) September 27, 2022 "This is a Labour moment"Sir Keir Starmer finishes his speech by echoing Tony Blair, saying "we are the party of the centre ground – once again the political wing of the British people" pic.twitter.com/U2UU3BCrkh— Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ??????????? (@g_gosden) September 27, 2022 Public should never forgive Government after 'crashing pound for richest 1%', Keir Starmer says ~https://t.co/hnWk1GlDHq ~— PaulStPancras ?#NHS #COP26 #Rejoin #NoHS2 #FBPE (@paulstpancras) September 27, 2022