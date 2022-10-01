No overall majority back as favourite in the GE betting

The chart above shows the changes in the the next general election overall majority betting and as can be seen LAB has a slipped a touch and now no overall majority is back as favourite.

Given the scale of some of the Labour leads in recent polls then it is hard to see why why this move has happened. The Tories seem a long way from being serious General Election contenders though that course could still happen.

Hopefully we will see more polling this weekend.

Mike Smithson