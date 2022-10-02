GE2019 CON voters give Truss a net MINUS 20% approval rating

Opinium 28/09/22

She doesn’t have a majority amongst current CON voters

This is something that in all my years of studying and writing about polling that I have never seen before – a party’s supporters not even giving their leader an approval rating of 50% or more

The above is from the latest Opinium poll for the Observer which was published last night and has a LAB lead of 19% on voting intention.

What is significant about Opinium is that it was the top poster at the last election and that in recent months it has been giving the best voting figures for the Tories. This has been partly down to the way it treats former party voters who now say don’t know.

It is the responses amongst the cohort of 2019 General Election Tory voters that should worry the party most. As can be seen from the table above this group gives Truss a net rating of minus 20%. This is totally unprecedented and it really is hard to see how this is turned round.

Quite simply a large chunk of the voters who in their millions gave Boris his big GE2019 majority don’t like Truss.

Mike Smithson