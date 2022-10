I remember @NadineDorries and @Jacob_Rees_Mogg coming out into Downing Street after a cabinet meeting to publicly back Truss. Dorries was a loyalist and key backer. Now suggesting that Truss diverting from the Johnson administration to extent that she should call a GE https://t.co/NpCtLbEpdW — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 3, 2022

This is what happens when there is a change at Number 10. The new PM is likely to have his/her own agenda and the decisions of the previous leadership won’t always be followed.

As to Truss going to the country I cannot see that happening. She is at Number 10 and is going to stay.

Mike Smithson