These numbers need to be substantially better for the Tories

We will have to wait until after the Commons return next week before we can make an assessment of how much trouble LizY is in.

Polling like the above from YouGov can have a corrosive effect on a leader’s reputation which is why Liz Truss must be hoping that following her big conference speech we are going to see a reverse.

My guess is that these will improve for the prime minister but not by that much and the question of whether she could survive a confidence vote is going to dominate British politics.

What is really scary for Truss about the above findings from YouGov is that 60% of Conservative voters have a negative view of her.

Mike Smithson