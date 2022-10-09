Grant Shapps as our next Prime Minister?

Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary, is recording the views of Tory MPs about Liz Truss and her plans. The data is not encouraging for the PM



https://t.co/d2sTXKMFpY — Times Politics (@timespolitics) October 8, 2022

‘Never trust anybody who spells gonorrhoea correctly on the first attempt’ is a maxim that has served me well in life, I am updating that maxim to ‘never trust anybody who believes in the economic policies of Liz Truss.’ I am convinced an overwhelming number of Tory MPs agree with my updated maxim.

In today’s Sunday Times it is reported Grant Shapps is crunching the numbers on the plot to oust Truss but the story contained this little nugget.

Behind the scenes, [Shapps] is understood to have been in contact with both Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, in a bid to gauge whether they are prepared to join an effort to oust Truss. According to fellow rebel MPs, Shapps is even offering himself as a caretaker prime minister, though few others regard him as realistic because he once used an alter ego – Michael Green – to sell get rich quick schemes on the internet. One rebel observer noted, wryly: “That rules out Grant but I’m not sure his get rich schemes were any more dubious than the chancellor’s.”

Once I stopped laughing at that revelation I looked up the odds on Shapps succeeding Liz Truss as PM. Smarkets are offering 100/1 , you could add another two zeroes to that price and I still wouldn’t be interested.

A golden rule of betting for me is never get into debt to raise funds for betting however I am prepared to break this rule in laying Grant Shapps in the next PM markets, heck I would sell my family into indentured servitude to raise funds for this market. This is the greatest lay since people laid Sir Gavin Williamson to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

TSE