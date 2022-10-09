Is Liz Truss still a republican?

Video: Footage of Liz Truss rightly denouncing the monarchy.

Will Liz Truss damage the monarchy the way she has damaged the Tory Party?

This weekend The Times reported that Truss may ask King Charles III to approve delay of Boris Johnson’s peerages

Boris Johnson has nominated up to eight Conservative MPs for peerages in his resignation honours list, prompting frantic efforts by Liz Truss to avoid a series of damaging by-election defeats. The former prime minister is understood to have rewarded key loyalists in Westminster with seats in the House of Lords in one of his final acts in No 10. The move could trigger a row with the Lords authorities because Truss has asked the nominees to defer their appointments until after the next election. Constitutional experts said such a move would be unprecedented and risked dragging the King into politics because he would have to approve the arrangement. The list is understood to include the former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries and former Cabinet Office minister Nigel Adams, both Johnson loyalists. Sources said there were more serving MPs on the list, with as many as eight names believed to have gone to the House of Lords Appointments Commission for approval. The Times understands that at least one MP on the list has been contacted by party whips and asked to delay accepting the peerage and standing down as an MP until after the election. Under the plan those nominated would appear in the resignation honours list but would remain sitting in the Commons until a general election. Experts said this would amount to those nominated being a peer and an MP simultaneously. “It’s unprecedented,” Lord Norton of Louth, the constitutional expert and Conservative peer, said.

This plan by Liz Truss to get the new King into a partisan plan to favour the Tory Party risks contaminating the monarchy and turning the country into a republic as the country chooses to get rid of our unelected rulers. The prorogation controversy showed that the monarch will do whatever their mandateless Prime Minister tells them to do, no matter how unlawful.

Given her previous republican allegiances perhaps she is playing the long game to destroy the monarchy in a similar way she is destroying the Tory party. Liz Truss is the House of Dragons to Margaret Thatcher’s Game of Thrones.

I do wonder if this in fact an evil genius plan from Boris Johnson, a plethora of by elections, in an era where the polls indicate there are no safe Tory seats could see Truss ousted if she loses several of these seats and he replaces her.

The betting opportunities with these peerages is huge. Would anybody be comfortable backing the Tories defending their 24,664 and 20,137 majorities in Mid Bedfordshire and Selby & Ainsty in by elections in the current political climate?

TSE