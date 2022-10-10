Is there any way back for the Truss Tories?

The voting intention polls over the last few weeks have been absolutely terrible for the Tories and their new leader Liz Truss. For whatever reason voters don’t seem to warm to Truss and the effect on the party could be catastrophic. Even if there is a bit of an improvement the challenge facing the governing party is immense.

Even the most enumerate Tory MPs can do the maths and many will no doubt conclude that their time in the Commons will be over by 2024. That’s not going to help party discipline.

The big question is whether the Tories are now in terminal decline and we just have to wait till the general election which presumably Sir Keir Starmer will win and be the one who is called to the palace

I find the fact that the polling collapse is continuing without the any signs of any movements to be quite extraordinary.

My big worry from a betting perspective is that it is so bad for Truss that surely the ruthless Tory Party is not going to let her continue while all this damage is being done.

Mike Smithson