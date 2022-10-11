Biden’s moving back up in the WH2024 betting

Smarkets

One thing that is becoming clear is that Joe Biden is moving upwards in the White House race betting for 2024 but will he stand given that he celebrates his 80th birthday next month?

He is reported to have told senior party figures that he is planning to put himself forwards though that has not been confirmed in public.

What could make a difference might be how well the Democrats do in the November 8th mid-term elections which traditionally see the incumbent White House party performing badly.

Based on current polling it looks as though the Republicans will take over the House of Representatives but that the Democrats might be in with a fighting chance to remain in control in Senate indeed with the possibility of more senators than they have at the moment.

If Biden does decide to go for the 2020 nomination it is hard to see him, as the incumbent, not getting it. Whether he would win the Presidential election itself is another matter. His age would be a main factor.

I think the current odds here offer value.

