These YouGov findings are terrible for Truss

Voters compare Truss with Starmer

By far the worst numbers here for Truss are on likeability. That just 11% say she is likeable is awful for the PM and it is hard to see what she does about it. The perception spills over onto the trustworthy rating and whether they are seen as competent.

One of the things that has been marked over the past five weeks is how Starmer’s personal ratings have moved up. She has been a godsend for him..

All of this reinforces the case that Tory members should not have all the power when it comes to leader selection. I am sure that if Rishi had got it then things would have looked a lot more worrying for Labour.

Mike Smithson