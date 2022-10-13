Day 41 of the Truss premiership and some terrible front pages

It was always going to be a problem for Truss that she only won the support of less than 19% of the parliamentary Conservative Party during the leadership election first round. She was the third choice of MPs

Her government launched a programme in the budget which totally changed decades of the Tory approach to the economy and taxation and large parts of the parliamentary party are not happy.

Essentially she has over-reached herself and now the question is how long can she last.

She has not been helped by the total collapse of the Tories in the polls and everything now looks very uncertain.

My 2022 and 2023 bets on her exit starting to look good.

Mike Smithson