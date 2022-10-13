Just 30% of GE2019 CON voters say Truss would be “best PM”

YouGov poll Oct 12 2019

There is a new YouGov poll in which the Tory deficit behind Labour is now at 28% which is a touch better than last week.

What we do have from the firm is the latest best Prime Minister Question and as can be seen in the chart Truss trails Starmer by quite some margin. Just 13% of the sample rated Truss against 42% for Starmer.

The detail of the poll finds that only 30% of those who voted Conservative at the last general election went for Truss which is an extraordinary figure for those who have backed the party in the past.

It really is very difficult to see what the Conservatives and their leader do now because unless there is some dramatic change the Tories are going to lose power at the next general election.

The last time the Tories were defeated they were in opposition for 13 long years.

Mike Smithson