Starmer now a 74% betting chance to be PM after next election

Smarkets PM after next General Election market

Inevitably given the way the opinion polls have moved so sharply to Labour then Keir starmer has moved up in the betting to be the prime minister after the next general election.

Note that this is not the next prime minister market which clearly has other Conservative alternatives to to Truss as well as Starmer

Whether she actually survives to fight the next election is hard to say but undoubtedly there is a lot of worry within the Conservative parliamentary party about the way that the polling has completely nose dived since she took over.

The fact that all the pollsters are showing significant movement indicates that this is not just a fluke. But looking at the detail of the polling there are a lot of former Conservative voters who are currently saying don’t know. They could easily swing back to the former party in a general election situation.

Mike Smithson