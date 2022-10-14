After sacking her Chancellor the money goes on a 2022 Truss exit

A group of senior Tories have been holding discussions + have decided the following: the sacking of @KwasiKwarteng will prompt them to come out publicly next week + call on @trussliz to resign. My source: “These are serious people. The PM will find it difficult to survive.” — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) October 14, 2022

Things appear to be moving very fast in the Conservative Party following this morning’s sacking by Liz Truss of Chancellor Kwarteng.

Inevitably all the speculation is about how long she can survive for there is little doubt that her term as prime minister has so far been an utter and total disaster for the Conservative Party. She simply doesn’t have it.

My reading is that Kwarteng was simply doing in his budget what Truss wanted him to do amd it seems a bit unfair that he is the one who is made the scapegoat.

Tory MPs, as we know, can be ruthless when faced with a failing leader and it is hard to see Truss surviving much longer.

Mike Smithson