Rishi back as betting favourite for next PM

And for Kwasi the worst Chancellor ratings ever recorded by Ipsos

Rishi Sunak, who was the long-term betting favourite for the Tory leadership last time but got beaten by Liz Truss, is now back in the favourites slot following the current turmoil in the Tory Party.

Everything now depends for him on how long Truss manages to stay in post though she is helped by a party rule that there can be no challenge to the leader within their first year.

Given the plummeting poll ratings and and the level of vocal opposition to her within the Tory Party it is clear that there will be enormous pressure for a change that would allow a move to oust her.

What I fail to understand is why the Tory Party membership went for her in the leadership election. Mind you l felt the same about Jeremy Corbyn when he won the Labour leadership in 2016. I think as a general rule party members are not the best judges but it is hard to see how they can be sidelined.

A new poll from Ipsos finds that 65% are dissatisfied with Chancellor Kwarteng – the worst rating for any Chancellor since Ipsos started polling 46 years ago.

Mike Smithson