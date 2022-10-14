The latest Truss exit date betting

Smarkets

Well what can you say after such a crazy day when when the the Chancellor of the Exchequer of just 5-weeks was sacked and now all the focus is on Liz Truss’s survival..

One thing in her favour is that the Tory Party has no obvious mechanism for getting rid of a leader within their first year. No amount of letters going to Graham Brady is going to change this and my reading is that she will just stick there until she is absolutely forced out.

What is becoming even clearer is that she has very little support both her MPs and clearly this will be a huge focus over the weekend

I think we’ll look back at this period wondering how the Tories managed to end up with such a prime minister in the first place. She simply does not have the personality or political skills to do the job and this has been shown up enormously. Yet over the past 18 months she topped the ConHome surveys on who should be PM.

Mike Smithson