The pressure mounts on Truss for a Budget U-Turn

And the Times reports a plot to oust her

Another set of difficult front pages for Truss as the pressure mounts on her to perform another U-Turn on what has been the defining feature of her time at Number 10 – the controversial proposals in the first budget.

The Times goes much further and reports that “Senior Conservatives are holding talks about replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt as part of a “coronation” by MPs“.

This appears like a way of getting Truss out of the way without going through the tedious process of another prolonged leadership election. There’d be a confidence to get her out and a coronation for the next party leader in order to avoid this being put to the membership.

The paper reports some YouGov polling:

As I keep on saying the lack of support that Truss has in the parliamentary party is a huge problem for her. My 2022 long-shot bet on the Truss exit date looks quite good.

Mike Smithson