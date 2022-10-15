Has Campbell got this right – Hunt’s now PM in all but name

How many times on his long media round this morning did Jeremy Hunt say something positive about Truss? She is no longer the Prime Minister. Effectively he is. And nobody elected him. A general election the only way out of this mess — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 15, 2022

And Truss remains a figurehead at Number 10

The sounds right because Hunt is someone who does have extensive ministerial experience and is one who presumably can restore confidence in the markets.

What he doesn’t have is the appeal amongst Tory members to ensure that he could succeed in a leadership election.

So we could have a situation whereby Liz Truss can remain at Number 10 but the real power is in the hands of her Chancellor.

So all that would mean that Truss survives next week.

That’s my interpretation at the moment.

Mike Smithson