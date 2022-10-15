Has Campbell got this right – Hunt’s now PM in all but name
And Truss remains a figurehead at Number 10
The sounds right because Hunt is someone who does have extensive ministerial experience and is one who presumably can restore confidence in the markets.
What he doesn’t have is the appeal amongst Tory members to ensure that he could succeed in a leadership election.
So we could have a situation whereby Liz Truss can remain at Number 10 but the real power is in the hands of her Chancellor.
So all that would mean that Truss survives next week.
That’s my interpretation at the moment.