Memo to the Tories: Look stupid, it’s the economy

Labour and Keir Starmer now have a 21pt lead over the Tories and Liz Truss on the economy



Which government do you think would be better for managing the economy?

A Con government led by Liz Truss: 16%

A Lab government led by Keir Starmer: 37%https://t.co/JhR4I1k8im pic.twitter.com/8aAs1RURyd — YouGov (@YouGov) October 12, 2022

Which of the following do you think was more to blame for the recent drop in the pound?



All Britons

Global financial considerations: 17%

The mini-Budget: 63%



Con voters

Global financial considerations: 27%

The mini-Budget: 57%https://t.co/dS5XQBybar pic.twitter.com/8iJK3QKaki — YouGov (@YouGov) October 13, 2022

This polling was carried out before Liz Truss decided to turn Kwasi Kwarteng’s tenure as Chancellor as a tribute to the Anglo-Zanzibar war but I suspect the appointment of Jeremy Hunt will do little to help this type of polling in the short term.

The Tory raison d’être is that we might be bastards but we know how to run an economy, if they aren’t seen competent on the economy then they are on course for a defeat that could rival 1906 in terms of seat losses. Between June 1993 and June 2016 the UK had four chancellors, in 2022 we’ve had four chancellors in the last three and a half months, a bit of stability could do wonders for the Tories.

Liz Truss should remember the previous two female Prime Ministers were ousted or damaged when they started messing around the houses of voters, Mrs Thatcher with the poll tax and Mrs May with the dementia tax. Being responsible for increasing mortgages of voters will lead to electoral reckoning.

As with Black Wednesday and the 1997 election even if things improve the country might not be in a forgiving mood at the next election.

TSE