Is this going to be Truss’s last week as PM?

What an awful set of front pages this morning for the Prime Minister with even the most loyal newspapers not being supportive.

The Tory party rules might say that a new leader has a year before she can face a leadership challenge but for many MPs the prospect of them continuing in the role after a general election looks very thin indeed.

The sea change in public opinion since that first budget has been absolutely massive. If the polls are right, and there is no reason to doubt that they are, then the woman who was the third choice of Tory MPs in the leadership contest is doomed. The question now is when.

In the betting it’s now a 60% chance that she will be out this and only a 5% one that she’ll make it to 2024

Mike Smithson