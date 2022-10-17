Punters make it a 64% chance that Truss won’t survive 2022

Betdata

The pressure mounts on the PM

It really is very hard to see how Truss survives following the latest moves by her Chancellor to eradicate almost completely the changes announced in the budget.

By far and away the biggest priority for her government now is to win back the confidence of the markets and if that means Truss being humiliated then so bet it. Her budget changes articulated by her then Chancellor have been a disaster. She completely over-stated the mandate she had and is now paying the price.

Her future is now in the hands of Tory MPs.

Hunt is now undoing all of the promises that Truss made to become leader *and then kept*. Her position is completely & obviously unsustainable. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 17, 2022

Liz Truss has had to abandon her entire economic agenda. All she can rely on now is her deeply charismatic personality and sheer political skill. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 17, 2022

Mike Smithson