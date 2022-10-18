Blow for Truss as Rishi becomes the members’ favourite

New poll has him leading by 60% to 40%

In a new Tory members poll reported by the Telegraph Sunak is beating Truss by 60-40% amongst those of the 500 Tory members polled who had a view.

The fieldwork took place in the wake of the Truss sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and if nothing else will infuriate Number 10.

It was conducted by JL partners from Friday evening till Monday and the membership was weighted to match the result of the election that saw Truss become new Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

Those polled were asked if there was another Conservative leadership election now and the options were Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss how would they vote.

In another finding 16% of those polled said Truss was doing well while 56% thought that she was doing badly.

No doubt Keir Starmer will use the polling as something he can bait Truss with at tomorrow’s PMQs.

Mike Smithson