Is the regent about to become the monarch?

Interestingly, immediately? a source who would know gets in touch to say they've don't know of examples of the 1922 chair briefing a cabinet minister before the 1922 meeting …



I love irony, is there no greater irony than a (former) republican having a regent? Regent to Queen Liz Truss is what Jeremy Hunt effectively is in this government.

Tomorrow’s PMQs could actually matter for once, Michael Gove assessment seems accurate.

Update: Michael Gove has said it is a matter of when not if Liz Truss is removed as prime minister as he warned Britons to expect "a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months"

