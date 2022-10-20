As they say the “optics” don’t look good

The worst front pages of the Truss premiership?

Generally speaking if all the front pages are about one specific political story then it is not good for one side or the other. And so it is this morning.

The latest front pages will not only make it harder for Truss to stage a polling recovery but they will add to the pressure on Tory MPs to “do something”.

I was hearing last night that the number of letters to 1922 Committee Chair, Graham Brady, is over the threshold for a confidence ballot on the leader – but she is protected by a rule that prevents a challenge during her first year. That might hold but if the total of confidence vote demands gets to 30%+ of the number of CON MPs then things could change on that front.

The Tories are in the mire because of Truss and it is going to be hard to hold the line.

This all comes down to her grossly over-stating the strength of her position when she took over the leadership. Not being the choice of her MPs was always going to be an issue that could flare up at any time.

Mike Smithson