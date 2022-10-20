Could TMay be back as a temporary PM?

My 42/1 bet looks value

Assuming for a moment that to Liz Truss is ousted then is she really going to stay in post while a leadership election is carried out? That would seem a nonsense and is why there’s a lot of talk about an agreed candidate going forward without a membership ballot.

But that might not be as easy as it is hoped and in that situation I just wonder whether Theresa May could be asked to be a standing Prime Minister while a successor to Truss is elected.

The big black mark that hangs over her was decision to go to the country in the 2017 General Election when the Conservative majority was lost. But she has a presence and could be just the one to steady the ship through turbulent waters.

I’ve had a bet on her at 42 on Betfair.

Mike Smithson