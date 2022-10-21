Some good polling for Sunak over Johnson but terrible polling for the Tories
If Boris Johnson is going to be stopped becoming Tory leader and Prime Minister next week Tory MPs and members will need to see that Boris Johnson isn’t best placed to get the best Tory result at the next election, that Boris Johnson is a loser.
The next election will be the first Labour v Con fight that Boris Johnson won’t be facing an elderly socialist opponent that some have accused of antisemitism. It looks like Sunak might give the Tories the least worst result at the next election which might help him beat Johnson. If we see more polling like this YouGov over the weekend then Boris Johnson loses some of his electoral appeal which should shrink his support amongst Tory MPs and members.
There are several weaknesses that Boris Johnson has that his opponents could exploit.
TSE