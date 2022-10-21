Some good polling for Sunak over Johnson but terrible polling for the Tories

The public tend to prefer Keir Starmer as PM than the Tory leadership contenders



Johnson (35%) vs Starmer (48%)

Sunak (34%) vs Starmer (43%)

Mordaunt (28%) vs Starmer (43%)https://t.co/wjp8Qx6YW4 pic.twitter.com/PjKybW1ftb — YouGov (@YouGov) October 21, 2022

YouGov Westminster voting intention (20-21 Oct)



Con: 19% (-4 from 11-12 Oct)

Lab: 56% (+5)

Lib Dem: 10% (+1)

Reform UK: 5% (+2)

Green: 4% (-3)

SNP: 4% (-1)https://t.co/ZxnOTNpBoh pic.twitter.com/G9WDWvSypQ — YouGov (@YouGov) October 21, 2022

If Boris Johnson is going to be stopped becoming Tory leader and Prime Minister next week Tory MPs and members will need to see that Boris Johnson isn’t best placed to get the best Tory result at the next election, that Boris Johnson is a loser.

The next election will be the first Labour v Con fight that Boris Johnson won’t be facing an elderly socialist opponent that some have accused of antisemitism. It looks like Sunak might give the Tories the least worst result at the next election which might help him beat Johnson. If we see more polling like this YouGov over the weekend then Boris Johnson loses some of his electoral appeal which should shrink his support amongst Tory MPs and members.

There are several weaknesses that Boris Johnson has that his opponents could exploit.

NEW: On Boris Johnson Conservative MP @AaronBell4NUL tells me “I don’t see how it’s feasible for him to bring the stability we need when he’s still under investigation by the Privileges Committee for misleading Parliament…I hope someone is pointing that out to him, frankly.” https://t.co/6pdb1EzaVV — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 21, 2022

TSE