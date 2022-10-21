The Tory leadership will be decided in the nomination race

This could all be over by 2pm on Monday

The pressure is on CON MPs not to let the next leader to be decided in a membership ballot which is good for Sunak. They’ll try to soak up enough nominations that prevents others getting to the 100 target. If it goes to a ballot then Johnson will have a better chance of winning.

So that means that Tory MPs are going to be overwhelmed this weekend by efforts to get their nominations because if only one reaches the target then he/she will be declared the winner and could be PM by the end of the day.

This will put pressure on supporters of Mordaunt and others who have fancied their chances. The way this contest has been constructed is to get a quick result and is about the top two.

Sunak is currently a 56% chance in the betting.

Mike Smithson